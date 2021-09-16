PSG trips and draws with Brugge away from home with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together for the first time

With Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together for the first time, the Paris Saint-Germain debuted in Champions League against Brugge, this Wednesday (15), away from home. However, in an unexciting match for the starring French team, the clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

PSG even came out ahead. In Mbappé’s play, Ander Herrera arrived taking the first, from the left, to open the scoreboard. The Belgian draw came in the first half, with Vanaken.

The first half had good moments for both sides. After 14 minutes, Mbappé made a great move and Ander Herrera scored. Brugge’s answer came at 26, when Vanaken received it from Sobol and tied.

Messi showed up just a minute later. The Argentinian received the ball, hit from the left and, almost, missed a great goal. Ball stamped indent.

Of the starring attacking trio, Neymar was the one that produced the least in the initial stage.

In the second half, early on, Mbappé left the field. The Frenchman tried to pull the counterattack, felt a problem with his right foot and went out to Icardi’s entrance.

And who scared the most was Brugge. The Belgians, led by De Ketelaere, had good chances to leave with three points in their debut.

Championship status

With the result, Brugge and PSG added one point each. The Belgians are in 3rd, while the French are in second place.

The leader of group A is the Manchester City, that I win the RB Leipzig by 6 to 3.

The guy: From Ketelaere

At 20 years old and having already played for the Belgium main team, the striker was the big surprise of the match, which had the starring trio formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé as expectations.

The Club Brugge shirt 90 was an important figure in the attack and, even though he was not the author of the Belgian goal, he drew attention for his movement and vision of the game.

The curious thing is that De Ketelaere, until the age of 16, was a tennis phenomenon and had to choose between a racket and a boot.

It was bad: the MNM trio

All the spotlight of the match was aimed at the debut of the trio Messi, Mbappé and Neymar in the starting lineup of PSG. However, it was well below expectations.

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé in a PSG match in the Champions League KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé provided the assistance for the French goal, but left the field injured. Messi put one ball on the crossbar and finished another one with danger in the final stage, but it wasn’t brilliant. Neymar, on the other hand, had a very low performance.

upcoming games

Brugge returns to the field next Saturday (18) and faces Charleroi, at 15:45, away from home, for the Belgian Championship.

PSG, on Sunday (19), at the same time, will host Lyon at the Parque dos Príncipes.





Datasheet

Club Brugge 1 x 1 PSG

GOALS: Brugge Club: Vanaken; PSG: Ander Herrera

BRUGGE CLUB: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki and Sobol; Sowah (Maouassa), Rits, Balanta, Vanaken and Lang; From Ketelaere. Technician: Philippe Clement

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Diallo (Nuno Mendes); Ander Herrera, Paredes (Danilo Pereira) and Wijnaldum (Draxler); Messi, Neymar and Mbappé (Icardi). Technician: Mauricio Pochettino