Puppy is rescued from a stray animal shelter and becomes a police dog

After more than 50 years, the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, US Police Department welcomed the corporation’s first police dog: a Belgian Shepherd named Arrow.

Arrow’s story begins as a puppy, and lives in a homeless shelter in New Jersey. One of the shelter employees, named Debbie Bucci, noticed that Arrow was smart, and very active, which made it difficult for her to adopt.

“He was very, very energetic and needed more education. He needed to learn self-control, that’s why he ended up staying here [no abrigo] for a long time,” Debbie told Burlington County New Jersey.

So Bucci decided to post the case on Facebook, and ask rescue groups that could train Arrow for help. That’s how she found Angela Connor, co-founder of the Rescue 22 Foundation, an NGO that trains guide dogs for war veterans with disabilities.

At first Angela told the Burlington County Times that she wasn’t sure she could train Arrow. However, he noticed the dog’s skills that would be perfect for police work.

Photo: Burlington County New Jersey

In service

With three months of intensive training, Arrow was hired by the Bucks Police Department. The patrol has not worked with police dogs since the 1960s.

In addition, Arrow also gained a new home, with police officer Kyle Heasley. “Arrow is with me 24 hours a day. We are best friends, we are partners and we do everything together. The department is so happy… He was a great hire for the department,” celebrated Kyle.

Recently, Arrow returned to the shelter where she lived for months, and was reunited with Debbie, who was very emotional. “I’m really proud of him, but we still have a lot of animals, so let’s keep going. We hope everyone has a happy ending, like Arrow did.”