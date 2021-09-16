Putin isolates himself after revealing ‘dozens’ around him tested positive for coronavirus | World

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, revealed this Thursday (16) that dozens of people around him tested positive for coronavirus, and that he has been isolated since the beginning of the week.

“In my environment (…) there are not one, not two, but several dozen people who have become ill with the coronavirus,” he said during a videoconference meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional military alliance.

The information was confirmed by international news agencies Tass, Reuters and France Presse.

It is not clear, however, whether these infected people belong only to his government team or whether he also referred to family members.

On Tuesday (14), Putin had anticipated that he had to isolate himself and cancel participation in several summits after having contacted an employee sick with Covid-19. He said he had the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to avoid getting the disease.

Putin had recently returned to participating in public events. Until a few weeks ago, his appointments were carried out by video, and the few people who got to know him had to go through a period of isolation.

Russia is among the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in deaths and in fifth position in number of infected, according to the balance of the AFP.

According to statistics agency Rosstat, 350,000 Russians had died from Covid-19 by the end of July 2021.