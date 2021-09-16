Randon will have its own railway in the interior of São Paulo

After acquiring seven companies in two years and concluding a process of expanding the production capacity of several of its units, the Randon group (RAPT4) will launch tomorrow, in its implements division, the cornerstone of the construction of a railway network at the Araraquara unit (SP). The branch also opens new facilities after works that began in 2019, one year after the start of operation of the unit under the command of the family group.

The railway will start from inside the factory and will travel 1.5 km, transporting wagons, trailers and semi-trailers to a main branch in the same city, from where they will be sent to the company’s customers across the country by rail. The work will be completed in 2023.

The company’s president, Daniel Randon, says that transport is currently done by road, which requires complex logistics. The implements need to be taken to the city of Sumaré, where they are assembled in a shed, over a total distance of 150 km.

“With the line, they will leave the factory assembled to the branch, where we will have a storage area for 40 to 50 wagons”, says Randon. “We are going to reduce delivery time by at least five days, in addition to reducing logistical costs and improving the quality of the operation.”

The project is contemplated in the investment of R$ 40 million that the group made in the expansion of the factory’s productive capacity, which goes from 25 to 45 trailers per day and from 8 to 16 wagons. As it is an operation connected to others in the group, the total daily capacity will reach 150 trailers, compared to 130 today.

The expansion has already generated 170 new jobs and another 90 will be opened in the coming months. The Araraquara unit currently employs 500 employees. The entire group has 14 thousand employees, of which one thousand are abroad.

According to the general director of Randon Implementos, Sandro Trentin, there is great demand for semi-trailers and railway wagons, mainly from the agribusiness and mining sectors, as well as product transport in general, due to the increase in sales through e-commerce.

The company operates at full capacity, and some products need three to four months to be delivered. “With the expansion, we will be able to operate with average market terms, which is 45 to 60 days”, says Trentin. With the reforms, the group also wants to be prepared to meet the demands that should arise with the new concession programs.

The group also operates, among others, in the areas of auto parts for trucks, buses, trailers and agricultural machinery, machining, insurance, banking and consortium, in addition to technology through Randon Tech Solution, an acceleration and automation development unit.

In February, the division acquired Autotom, from Caxias do Sul (RS), which works with technological solutions in industrial automation and robotics. This company was responsible for the purchase, at auction, of 250 Ford robots that operated at the truck factory in São Paulo’s ABC region, which closed in 2019. They will be installed at the Araraquara branch and at the other group units.

The other companies acquired in 2020 and 2021 were Nakata, Fundituba, CNCS, Menfund, Ferrari Metalúrgica and an insurance broker.

