Ratinho’s stage assistant denounces police ex-boyfriend for assaults

Rhenata Schmidt who is the stage assistant of the “Programa do Mouse” denounced, last Friday (10), her ex-boyfriend, the civil police officer of the GOE (Special Operations Group), Erik Becker for domestic violence, bodily injury, injury, threat and theft of goods, such as a bird, two cell phones, bank cards, and car and apartment keys, among others. The information is from UOL.

Rhenata also got a protective measure against her ex-boyfriend and sleeps outside her apartment. This is not Becker’s first complaint. The police officer has already been denounced by ex-girlfriends and has been imprisoned for a month.

Rhenata and Becker met at a shooting club and dated for about three months. According to the assistant, her ex-boyfriend beat her with kicks, hanging and punches in various parts of her body, in addition to threatening her with a weapon.

Rhenata made an outburst on social media last Saturday (11). “I’m being stalked, my accounts are hacked, I’m not the one posting things. He posted stuff on my YouTube channel, I’m undocumented, I’m not even sleeping at home. He doesn’t stop, every minute something happens,” he said.

