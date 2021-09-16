Ray Dalio says he has Bitcoin, but warns that regulators will kill the cryptocurrency if it succeeds.

(Kimberly White/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Gradually, Ray Dalio, founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, has been more open to Bitcoin (BTC). After much criticism, he went on to praise some aspects of the cryptocurrency and this Wednesday (15) admitted that he has “a certain amount” of the currency.

In an interview with CNBC, Dalio stated that Bitcoin is a good alternative to money and that he has some in his wallet, despite being an amount smaller than his exposure to gold.

“I think it’s worth considering all the alternatives to money and all the alternatives to types of financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility. I have a certain amount of Bitcoin,” he said.

On the other hand, the manager warned about the actions of regulators, saying that these agents could kill the digital currency over time.

“I think at the end of the day, if he’s really successful, they’ll kill him and try to kill him. And I believe they’re going to kill him because they have ways to do it,” he told the website during the Salt conference in New York.

Recently, some regulators have closed the circle against the cryptoactive market, and last Tuesday, the president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, spoke again about creating a regulatory environment robust for cryptocurrencies, targeting mainly digital assets that would qualify as securities.

In 2017, Dalio even called Bitcoin a bubble, saying that this was a “highly speculative market”, this being one of the biggest problems for the cryptocurrency not being able to be a currency.

On another occasion, he even called Bitcoin a “hellish invention” and found it a challenge to place a value on digital assets, since investing in Bitcoin means recognizing the possibility of losing around 80%.

Over time, however, he began to point out some of the technology’s merits, although he still saw a big risk in digital currencies. In January of that year, Dalio said he was studying cryptocurrencies as investments for new funds that would offer clients protection against the devaluation of fiat currencies. In May, the manager said he would rather buy bitcoins than bonds.

In this Wednesday’s interview, despite continuing to show greater optimism with the cryptocurrency, Dalio continued with some criticism. This time, he again stated that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value, something that recurs in his speech.

“There are so many things from a historical perspective that had no intrinsic value and had a perceived value,” said the manager, citing the case of tulips in the Netherlands, which became known as the first financial market bubble.

