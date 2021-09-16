Rayssa Leal changes her hair and shows off her new look on social media | skateboard

Skateboard sensation Rayssa Leal appeared on social media with a new look this week. With her hair dyed green, the 13-year-old was sympathetic to the change in her personal profile. In addition to the new highlights, the skateboard “fairy” will also be honored this Thursday with new music released in partnership with singer Gabi Fernandes.

The new hair was featured on her personal profile and has more than 800,000 tans. Rayssa also shared with fans the step by step change.

It’s not just the hair that has been successful. The trajectory inside the skate parks served as an inspiration for the singer Gabi Fernandes. The song “I believe in fairies”, which will be released this Thursday night on all digital platforms, is a tribute to a man from Maranhão who fell in favor of the Brazilian public.

The meeting between them took place in São Paulo during a dinner and presented firsthand to Rayssa, who loved the music. The singer is a sports fan and has written songs with themes about women’s football.

– Stories of girls and women inspire me a lot and I really admired her trajectory from the first article shown at Esporte Espetacular and what she built over these six years until she got to where she was, at just 13 years old. I started to follow up after the Olympics, like many Brazilians. I started to look at the skateboard with different eyes and I started to follow her, I followed her being champion of the SLS, in the United States. I shivered at the last maneuver and decided to honor it. I see her as the pride of Brasill! – explained the songwriter who made an “open letter” to Rayssa.

The singer revealed an excerpt of the song that talks about the trajectory of our little Fadinha, a world reference in skateboarding: