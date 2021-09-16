Real hero, Rodrygo celebrates good performance in Champions and thanks Camavinga | Champions League

– I’m very happy with the result and the goal I scored. I believe that every time I played Champions games I did well and helped the team – said Rodrygo, in an interview with One Football portal (watch below).

In all, Rodrygo has 17 Champions League matches since he arrived at Real Madrid in 2019. Even though he doesn’t start in most of them, he has six goals and five assists.

On social networks, the 20-year-old made a point of thanking another precocious merengue talent: Camavinga. The 18-year-old French midfielder, recently signed by Real, also entered the second half of the match against Inter and provided assistance for the goal.

– I work every day to play well on the pitch and I’m happy to have assisted. It’s true that it wasn’t an easy game, we didn’t generate many opportunities and they had some, but the important thing is that we managed not to concede goals and managed to win the game – Camavinga said to BeinSports.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti praised the Real Madrid boys after the triumph in Milan.

– We have some very strong young people with a lot of quality. We also need to balance this with experienced players, which is normal and important for them, but we have really good young players and the future is bright – stressed the Italian coach.

Real Madrid returns to the field next weekend to face Valencia in the Spanish Championship.