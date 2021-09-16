Real Madrid wins with Rodrygo deciding in the end and Courtois shining

O Real Madrid achieved a great triumph this Wednesday afternoon. Debuting in Champions League, the team from Spain visited the Inter Milan and won 1 to 0.

The Brazilian Rodrygo, who came in the second half, scored the winning goal at the turn off of the match, 45 minutes into the second half, after an assist from the young Camavinga, who also came off the bench.

The teams return to the field at the weekend. Inter, on the Italian side, at 1pm (GMT), will face Bologna on Saturday, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+. Real, via LaLiga, at 4 pm (GMT), face Valencia on Sunday, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

In the first half, Inter followed coach Inzaghi’s commands well. It exploited quick counterattacks and long throws to threaten the opponent’s goal.

However, as much as the hosts tried, Courtois was a real barrier in the first stage, making great saves and holding the draw 0-0.

After the break, the Italians continued to improve, but could not get past the good defenses of the Real goalkeeper.

So, after many changes, the visitors grew in the match and began to threaten the opponent, mainly in plays from the wings with Vinicius Jr. on one side and Rodrygo on the other.

In the final minutes, when the tie seemed certain, Camavinga crossed for Rodrygo, who did not forgive and scored the winning goal.

Courtois in action in the match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan Getty Images

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid added the three points and occupies the second place in Group D of the Champions League. On the other hand, Internazionale, still without points, was in third position.

With a surprising 2-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, earlier, Sheriff, from Moldova, leads the group with three points.

The guy: Courtois

Courtois was a real break in Wednesday’s match. The Belgian goalkeeper showed that he remains among the best in the world in this position.

In the first half, he managed three great saves: a header by Lautaro Martínez, a shot by Dzeko and another by Brozovic. The first two, even at close range, from within the area.

After the break, Courtois reappeared. After the ball was crossed in the area, Dzeko tried again and stopped at the Belgian wall.

Bad: Lautaro Martínez

The Inter Milan shirt number 10 did not have a great afternoon at Giuseppe Meazza.

Lautaro Martínez had at least two good chances to balance the nets in the first stage, but ended up finishing both badly and stopping at goalkeeper Courtois.

In addition, in the first-half stoppage time, the Argentine managed to get a yellow card.

Thus, the Argentine striker ended up being substituted 20 minutes into the second stage by Joaquín Correa.

upcoming games

The teams return to focus on the national championships over the weekend.

On Saturday, Inter takes the field for the Italian Championship. At 1:00 pm (GMT), Simone Inzaghi’s commandees receive Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

On Sunday, Real returns to the pitch through LaLiga. At 4 pm (GMT), Carlo Ancelotti’s team will face Valencia away from home, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

Inter Milan 0 x 1 Real Madrid

GOALS: Real Madrid: rodrygo

INTER MILAN:THandanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni; Darmian (Dumfries), Barella (Vecino), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vidal) and Perisic (Dimarco); Dzeko and Martínez (Correa) Technician: Simone Inzaghi

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Nacho and Alaba; Valverde, Casemiro and Modric (Camavinga); Vázquez (Rodrygo), Vinicius Jr. (Asensio) and Benzema Technician: Carlo Ancelotti