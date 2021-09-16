Reale Jr. to the CPI: Of the impeachment crimes, those of this government are exponentially more serious

A group of jurists coordinated by the lawyer and former justice minister Miguel Reale Júnior presented, on Wednesday 15th, a report that points out seven crimes of the Jair Bolsonaro government based on documents and testimonies collected by Covid’s CPI.

For Reale, Bolsonaro acted with the clear objective of prioritizing the economy to maintain a good performance in the 2022 elections. “If we look at the previous impeachments, this one has an exponential severity because it put at risk the lives of an undetermined number of Brazilians”, he said the jurist this Wednesday afternoon, in a virtual meeting to present the report to the CPI.

“All this with coolness to save the economy and, thus, save a satisfactory future electoral result”, completed the jurist – who prepared, together with the current state deputy Janaína Paschoal (PSL-SP), the request for impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

The invitation to Reale came from senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE). This Thursday and Friday, the CPI summit meets with other groups of lawyers and jurists to analyze other reports and referrals.

Bolsonaro’s crimes

There are seven crimes listed by Reale in the document: crime of responsibility, malfeasance, pandemic, quackery, infraction of sanitary measure, incitement to crime and crime against humanity.

In relation to the crime of responsibility, Miguel Reale Júnior points out disrespect to article 85 of the Constitution. According to him, Bolsonaro acted against individual and social rights – in addition to attacking the right to health and life. “He became an accomplice of the virus,” he said.

The malfeasance would result, mainly, from the denunciation of the contracting of Need Medication signed through false documents. “The false documents deceived the public administration and even with the cooperation of public servants they signed the contract and pledged the money. Upon learning, the president failed to take the official act that was incumbent on him to serve his personal interest”.

The accusation of incitement to crime is based on the episode in which Bolsonaro questioned on social networks whether the hospitals were in fact full, which provoked a wave of invasions across the country; on the other hand, quackery refers to the president’s nomination and defense of chloroquine.

The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues, invited the jurist and by the judge and member of the International Criminal Court of The Hague Sylvia Steiner to sign the complaint of crime against humanity. The reason: the denunciation to the International Criminal Court cannot be made by the Legislature.

