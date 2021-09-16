Reality debuts with Galisteu’s nudge in the competition

And began!!! After many announcements, many attempts to agree on who would be the participants, “The Farm 13”, debuted this Tuesday, September 14th. The production promised a series of news for this season, which will have 21 participants and which should meet its winner around Christmas. It remained to know the last 4 participants: Dynho Alves, Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider and Aline Mineiro.

Record TV playback

Nothing better than knowing who will be the pawns who will compete for the 1.5 million reais prize. One by one they got out of a truck parked on the lawn, which had the suggestive Explosive Charge sign. The first 10 were: Nego do Borel, Valentina, Victor Pecoraro, Marina Ferrari, Dynho Alves, Lizaiane, Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider, Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago Piquito.

The official premiere was missing. Adriane Galisteu made the first live appearance and soon took a stab at the competition: “Here there is no masked or out-of-tune pawn”, probably referring to “The Masked Singer Brasil”, which aired at the same time on Globo.

Then it was time to meet the other 10 pedestrians: Mussunzinho, Solange Gomes, Rico Malaquiades, Mileide Mihaile, Gui Araújo, Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo, Dayane Mello, MC Gui and Medrado. Ready, team formed! There is only one vacancy left, which will come from Paiol Tiktok.

BAY

Soon the program kickoff party was over. Among themselves, they had to choose, through open votes, who would be the 6 who would spend the first week in Baia, without the right to luxury and not being able to participate in the Farmer’s competition. Those chosen were: Dayane, Nego do Borel, Victor Pecoraro, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Solange Gomes

The first raids have already started to appear. Dayane has already begun to feel left out for coming from Italy and thinking she is being an intruder. His focus was on MC Gui and Rico.

PAYOL

On Monday, September 13th, 4 influencers were confined in an adjoining house. and only 1 of them will have the right to be part of the cast of “A Fazenda 13”. Galisteu opened the voting to the public, and the most voted one enters the headquarters during the party on Friday, September 17th.

MAIN NEWS:

