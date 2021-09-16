‘Recall’ in California: Understand the System that Allows the Governor to Withdraw Before the End of Term | World

California has just taken a vote — and is still counting the votes — to define the departure or stay of its governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Everything indicates that he will remain in office, since, with 62% of the ballots counted, two-thirds of voters voted in favor of Newsom (see the video below).

California Decides Governor Gavin Newsom to Remain in Office

Upon seeing this vote, many Brazilians may have asked themselves: Newsom was impeached? Have you been accused of corruption or something like that? What happened so that voters could vote to interrupt their term in the middle?

But it’s nothing like that. Quite simply, part of the population was unhappy and decided to adhere to a petition asking for a vote to decide whether he should remain in government. This procedure is called “recall”.

California law allows that, if approximately 15% of voters wish, politicians can be removed from power before the end of their term. Some other states also allow it.

But it is rare for the governor’s fall to materialize: it has only happened 4 times in American history.

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor of California in 2003. The population interrupted the term of Democratic Governor Gray Davis and voted for the actor to take over.

The good thing for the population is that it ends up becoming a way to pressure politicians to keep their campaign promises.

This time, unlike 2003, projections indicate that the majority of voters decided for the permanence of Democrat Newsom. The result must be certified next month.