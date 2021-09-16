Record does not show seal between women in A Fazenda

During the screening of “A Fazenda” (Record TV), this Wednesday, several moments of the coexistence of pedestrians were shown. However, an event that stirred the dawn was ignored and was not included in the edition.

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Melo exchanged a peck in the middle of a conversation with Nego do Borel. The fact that the scene was not cut by the production, in the live broadcast, excited fans of the rural reality.

Through social networks, fans of the attraction were thrilled that RecordTV, broadcaster by evangelical bishop Edir Macedo, did not fail to show the moment of exchange of affection between the two people – as happened in previous editions and caused criticism on social networks. But the affectionate scene of the program did not enter the editing, only those who were awake at dawn followed.

