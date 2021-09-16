Rede da Solana (SOL) goes down due to transaction overload and price drops 6%

Solana, a rival Ethereum blockchain network whose native cryptocurrency has increased in price and activity in recent months, has been down for nearly four. As a result, its price drops by almost 6%, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Details from Solscan show that the last block produced in the Solana chain was produced just before 9:00 am (Brasília time). Solana’s official Twitter support account initially tweeted that the mainnet-beta network was “experiencing intermittent instability”.

“The depletion of resources on the network is causing a denial of service, engineers are working on a resolution.” he wrote the account in a later update. “Validators are preparing for a possible restart if necessary.”

Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko he said to the validators of the network that it’s “beta time” and begged them to join Solana’s official Discord server, apparently to coordinate a potential response to the issue.

The origin of the problem

In a answer a Twitter user Yakovenko said the problem is due to the huge volume of bot transactions during an initial decentralized exchange, or IDO, offer carried out by a project hosted on the network.

An IDO is a type of public sale of tokens, similar to an ICO, but takes place on a decentralized exchange rather than a centralized platform.

The IDO in question was taking place on Solana-based DEX Raydium, which would be the equivalent of Uniswap on Ethereum. The released IDO appears to be for the Grape Protocol, a popular toolkit for Solana’s DeFi applications (P2P loan and trade applications) as well as NFT projects.

According to Yakovenko, bots were “flooding the network” with 300,000 transactions per second, congesting Solana’s transaction queues. When a user responded by asking Solana not to allow IDOs to be released in the future, Yakovenko countered: “No, we just need to fix the bugs. It’s part of life”.

In another tweet, Yakovenko wrote that some of today’s issues were already being resolved, but that the software update that features the improvements is not yet available.

Solana out of breath

The sudden inactivity of the network has generated a lot of confusion in the community, particularly among those users trying to use the blockchain network to transact funds, interact with DeFi protocols, or buy and sell NFT collectibles. Solana users on Discord servers and social media have reported transaction failures, and several NFT projects have postponed releases and snapshots to airdrops.

Solana is often considered a more scalable alternative to Ethereum — capable of handling thousands of times more transactions per second, all using less power thanks to its proof-of-participation network design.

SOL, the network’s native cryptocurrency, has seen a strong appreciation recently, rising from $35 on Aug. 1 to an all-time high of $213 last week, according to CoinGecko data.

However, this is not the first time Solana has experienced a period of downtime due to technical issues. The same mainnet-beta fell for about six hours in December 2020, requiring validators to restart the network to resume creating new blocks.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co