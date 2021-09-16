Rede D’Or announces the purchase of at least 90.3% of Hospital Novo Atibaia

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) announced last Wednesday (15) the purchase of at least 90.3% of Hospital Novo Atibaia, a high-complexity general hospital in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

The hospital has 150 beds and the potential to have 166 in total and, according to the CNES, there are currently only two private hospitals in Atibaia.

For 2022, the institution has an expected revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$ 283 million and R$ 49 million respectively – already considering part of the expected synergies.

The value established for the firm (EV) was BRL 296.3 million (which is equivalent to 0.2% of the company’s market value), implying an EV on the bed of BRL 1.8 million and an EV/Ebitda expected for 2022 of 6 times, both below the multiples paid by the market this year, highlights XP in a note.

“We see this movement as positive given that: i) the company strengthens its position in the state of SP, with the acquisition of a high-complexity general hospital, in line with our investment thesis; and ii) relatively smaller multiples than those paid by the market in past acquisitions during this year”, point out XP analysts, who reiterate purchase recommendation and target price of R$ 88 per share.

Bradesco BBI points out that the transaction is positive, with Rede D’Or continuing to execute its strong acquisition plan.

