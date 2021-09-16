Renato Gaúcho highlights the strength of the Flamengo cast and says: ‘It’s the headache I like’ – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Flamengo beat Grêmio 2-0 (6-0 in aggregate), this Wednesday (15), at Maracanã. The match marked the return of the public in Rio de Janeiro, around six thousand fans saw the qualification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil up close. Shortly after the game, coach Renato Gaúcho answered some questions at the press conference and highlighted the strength of the Rubro-Negro squad despite many embezzlements.

Take advantage of Flamengo’s good phase to profit!

— I think, above all, the players are to be congratulated. I don’t have a team, I have a group. That’s why I always say train hard. We have three competitions and there is space for everyone. The football player will not prepare in two or three days, he has to be prepared for the moment he is called, and that is what has happened -, said the coach, before following:

— Regardless of who enters the field, Flamengo has been playing well. What makes me happy is that every player who enters does the job. The headache I have is because, every three days, I have to choose only 11 to take the field, seeing that everyone is fine. But this is the headache I like -, concluded Renato Gaucho

The coach sent a mixed team to the match, as Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas and Arrascaeta are in the Medical Department, while Bruno Henrique and Kenedy are still in transition. In addition, he spared Willian Arão and Diego Alves due to the upcoming duels. In this way, he took advantage of the advantage of 4 to 0 conquered in the first leg to give the athletes the rhythm of the game and also had the return of defender Rodrigo Caio.

Now Flamengo changes the key and focuses on the Brazilian Championship. The next game is against Grêmio, next Sunday (19), at Maracanã. The duel is valid for the 21st round of the tournament and takes place at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). Rubro-Negro occupies third place in the table, with 34 points, while Tricolor is in 18th place (in the relegation zone) and has 19.