Residential rental price accelerates in August with a high of 0.37% – News

O average rental price of residential properties rose 0.37% in August in the country, according to data released this Thursday (16), by the FipeZap Index, which monitors the price of ads in 25 cities.

In the previous month, the increase had been 0.13%. Even so, the variation was below the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) of 0.87% and the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), which rose 0.66%. As a result, there was a real drop in the average price of residential rent in the period.

The variation reflected the increases registered in: Fortaleza (2.10%), Recife (1.81%), Goiânia (1.44%), Florianópolis (1.16%), Belo Horizonte (0.58%), Salvador (0.41%), Porto Alegre (0.38%), Curitiba (0.36%) and Rio de Janeiro (0.23%). Registered setbacks in Brasília (-0.49%) and São Paulo (-0.06%).

Until August 2021, the FipeZap Index accumulated a 1.27% increase in the year, a result that maintains the behavior of the rental price of residential properties below the inflation accumulated by the IPCA (5.67%) and the IGP-M/FGV (16.75%).

The average residential lease price ended the month of August at R$30.78/m². Among the 11 monitored capitals, São Paulo remained as the capital with the highest rental price (R$ 39.19/m²), followed by values ​​registered in Recife (R$ 33.78/m²), Brasília (R$ 33.37/m²) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 31.43/m²).

Among the monitored capitals with the lowest lease value in the period are Fortaleza (R$ 18.05/m²), Goiânia (R$ 19.25/m²), Curitiba (R$ 22.51/m²) and Belo Horizonte ( BRL 24.42/m²).