Result of Lotofácil 2323 today, Wednesday (15/09/21) – DCI

O result of Lotofácil contest 2323 from today, Wednesday, September 15th, will be announced from 8pm and the player who matches the drawn tens can win the prize of BRL 7.8 million.

Check out the result of Lotofácil 2323

It’s time for the result! The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2323 today, Wednesday, were: 01-04-07-08-11-13-14-16-17-19-21-22-23-24-25.

Lotofácil Winners

To win a prize, players need to match 11 numbers from the result of Lotofácil contest 2323. The main jackpot will be divided between the tickets that match all the dozens, if there is more than one winner.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2322, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

next draw – For Thursday, September 16, the drawing of Lotofácil contest 2324 is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Follow the lotteries on DCI.