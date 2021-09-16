Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5597 on Wednesday (15/09/2021)

Today is the result day of the Federal Lottery 5597, on Wednesday, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand. The numbers will be drawn from 19 hours, 15/09/21. See if you’re the lucky one of the night and a winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

76701 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

20931 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

46068 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

21764 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

34173 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

At Wednesday’s Federal Lottery Results, five tickets will be drawn and each one will receive one of the five main amounts of: R$ 500 thousand, R$ 27 thousand, R$ 24 thousand, R$ 19 thousand and R$ 18, 3 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.

The player holding the ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery result draws wins one of the main prizes.