Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5597 on Wednesday (15/09/2021)

Today is the result day of the Federal Lottery 5597, on Wednesday, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand. The numbers will be drawn from 19 hours, 15/09/21. See if you’re the lucky one of the night and a winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.
76701 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand
20931 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand
46068 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand
21764 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand
34173 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand
At Wednesday’s Federal Lottery Results, five tickets will be drawn and each one will receive one of the five main amounts of: R$ 500 thousand, R$ 27 thousand, R$ 24 thousand, R$ 19 thousand and R$ 18, 3 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.
The player holding the ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery result draws wins one of the main prizes.
Results of the latest Federal draws
Result of Federal Lottery 5596
1st PRIZE: 80905 – R$ 1,350,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 15,500.00
3rd PRIZE: 56251 – BRL 14,000.00
4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 13,000.00
5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 12,227.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5595
1st PRIZE: 80905 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 56251 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5594
1st PRIZE: 69653 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 44548 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 43626 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 82338 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 13754 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal 5593
1st PRIZE: 99708 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 63644 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 19942 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 26657 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 83810 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal 5592
1st PRIZE: 44183 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 91219 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 66463 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 17672 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 84923 – BRL 18,329.00