Resumption or illusion? For the first time in decades, left governs in all Nordic countries

OSLO — After the victory in Norway on Monday, the left is preparing to govern all the Nordic countries, something unprecedented since its heyday in the post-World War II era. You have to go back to 2001 to find four Social Democratic prime ministers simultaneously in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. If you add little Iceland, a left-wing quintet hasn’t been seen since the 1950s.

Would this be a light at the end of the tunnel after decades of decline, or a passing illusion for weakened parties?

A little more than a week before the elections in Germany, where a victory for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) proves feasible, the triumph of the left in Norway brings a breath of hope to a generally weakened European social democracy.





For the likely future Norwegian Prime Minister, Labor Jonas Gahr Stoere, this victory marks the return of Social Democracy “as a political driving force”, but in a “somewhat renewed” way, which would have found the right balance between industry, employment and climate.

For Elisabeth Ivarsflaten, professor of Political Science at the University of Bergen, social democrats undoubtedly benefited from the “spirit of this age”, which fights for a stronger state and less social inequality, a trend accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. They were also able to contain the advance of the populist right, currently in decline in Norway and Denmark.

— They reflected, meticulously, on how they should deal with this populist right, both in terms of rhetoric and strategy, as well as the type of politics they should practice — assesses the political scientist.

Sometimes they do this by imitating the far right, as is the case with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Danish Social Democrats, who practice one of the toughest anti-immigration policies on the Old Continent.

A stronghold of social democracy during the post-war decades, Scandinavia saw the right seize power in the midst of the crisis of the early 1980s, inaugurating a period of alternation with the center-left.

Illusion?

The current series of victories masks mediocre electoral performances, a trend accentuated by the growing fragmentation of the political scenario with the emergence of small parties. On Monday, with just 26.3% of the vote, Labor Norway won the election despite having its second-worst result since 1924, still lower than in 2017.

Once able to win the absolute parliamentary majority on their own, or with the support of a single small party, Social Democrats must now bring together two or even three potential allies, in addition to making political sacrifices. In Sweden, they managed to stay in power in 2018 with their worst result in more than a century and at the expense of an agreement with two center-right parties and environmentalists.

“It’s a weakened social democracy,” summarizes Jonas Hinnfors, professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg.

For him, these electoral victories can be attributed to divisions in the right and the center, and not to a left turn.

— The paradox is that all these parties have problems and dilemmas. In Norway, it’s oil, with the Social Democratic youth making the party go back on its massive exploitation project, but if they had listened to the union sector, the options would have been very different – exemplifies Yohann Aucante, specialist in Nordic countries at Escolas of Higher Studies in Social Sciences in Paris.

The political feat could also be short-lived with the elections in Iceland on September 25, in which the Independence Party (right), currently part of the governing coalition, intends to regain the seat of prime minister.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, polls suggest a return of the right to power next year, likely with unprecedented support from the far right as part of the ruling coalition.