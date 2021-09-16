RetroArch brings PS1, N64 and more emulators to Steam

RetroArch software, which aggregates several old console emulators, arrived on Steam this Tuesday (14). This means that you can play a lot of old games on your PC. But more than that, it means that these emulators will make their way to the Steam Deck as well — and that’s where the story starts to get more interesting.

Thousands of old games in your hand

Source: Shutterstock

For those with experience with emulators, RetroArch is not so new: it lets you run old games from PS1, Nintendo 64, Game Boy and other consoles from the 80s to 2000s.

The point is that it simplifies that experience, with an easier installation process, especially if you’re using Steam. This in itself is interesting for more casual gamers. But when you think about throwing thousands of old titles right into your hands, then there’s some good news — that’s what Steam Deck with RetroArch will allow.

The VentureBeat portal went so far as to say that RetroArch could be the “killer” app on the Steam Deck — that app that will draw everyone to the device. Is it for that? Then you can give your opinion in the comments, but here I confess that I would buy a Steam Deck to play PS1 games or the old Nintendo platform games.

Speaking of the Steam Deck, here you can read more about Valve’s portable console, due out in December — and we hope it doesn’t cost a kidney. But, while it’s not released, you can already enjoy RetroArch on Steam on your computer.

Just a few cores for now

It’s worth mentioning that RetroArch has been available for a few weeks for platforms like Windows itself and even mobile phones, but its arrival on Steam is good news, as it facilitates downloading, allows you to share updates with the community, and save your progress in the cloud , among other advantages.

However, it is important to note that not all software emulators are available on this release on the 14th: only NeoGeo, PlayStation 1, Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance, for now. But developer Libretro, which launched the open-source app, should bring other cores (that’s what each emulator is called) to Steam soon.