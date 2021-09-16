Revealed why Matrix 4 switched from Morpheus

It’s been confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections (The Matrix 4), but why was the role, originated by Laurence Fishburne, reworked? Screen Rant brought up the possible answer.

The version of Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections (The Matrix 4) is unmistakably younger than in the original trilogy, which actually suggests possible reasons the role was reworked.

The recasting of the role is apparently deliberate, as not only was Fishburne not invited back, but the role was filled by a much younger actor.

This indicates that Morpheus’s age and appearance are actually central to the plot of The Matrix: Resurrections (The Matrix 4) and that the film will likely deliver an origin story for the character or some sort of reset – or possibly a bit of the two things.

The title “The Matrix: Resurrections” supports this theory, implying a resurrection inside or outside the Matrix.

While this has long been assumed to apply to references to Neo and Trinity’s inability to remember each other (or the world outside the Matrix), it is possible that it also extends to Morpheus.

While the recast of the role certainly adds a layer to the title’s implications, the trailer actually features a scene of Morpheus shocked as he looks in the mirror, suggesting that he, too, may not be aware of the nature of the simulation.

More about Matrix 4

The official synopsis reads: “The Matrix: Resurrections is a continuation of the story set in the first Matrix.”

“20 years later, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back to a continuation and extension of the original film.”

“A mind-blowing new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever. All that is needed to see the truth is to free your mind.”

The main cast of The Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) features Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) is set to premiere on December 16, 2021.