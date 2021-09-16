Rico dumps Victor after question about MC Gui

The atmosphere warmed up in the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today. After dynamics to define the pawns that will compete in the first farmer’s competition of the season, Rico Melquiades dumped Victor Pecoraro for being asked why he tried to eliminate MC Gui from the aiming game.

It all started when Rico tried to go outside the house. Victor Pecoraro, who was sitting on the sofa in the living room, invited him to talk about the race and explain the reason for having aimed at MC Gui’s elimination.

Ô Rico, sit here and tell us why you voted for Bill.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” did not like the questioning in front of the other pedestrians at all and released the dogs:

Because you don’t care. I voted because I wanted to.

Afterwards, Rico left the room, extremely angry, and entered the room firing criticism at Victor Pecoraro.

Boring thing, old man. I don’t have to be explaining why I voted for whom. I voted because I wanted it to ‘carry on’. Victor said: ‘Rico, come here and explain why you voted for MC Gui’. I said: ‘because it doesn’t interest you. I voted because I wanted to’.

Rico heard Gui Araújo advise him to look for MC Gui to talk about the reason for his choice and declared that he didn’t see the point in talking about everything he was going to do in “A Fazenda 13”:

Does not matter. There’s no need to keep explaining.