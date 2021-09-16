Rico sleeps during ‘class’ on animal care · TV news

Rico Melquiades followed Jojo Todynho’s example and slept during the class on animal care this Wednesday morning (15) at A Fazenda 13. As happens every year, the program’s veterinarians showed up to give instructions about the I deal with the animals to the new pedestrians.

Participants were summoned to the room shortly after the alarm went off. Still sleepy, they settled themselves on the sofa to listen to explanations on how to take care of all the animals that are at the headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra. The only one who slept was Rico.

In addition to the daily care with cleaning and feeding the animals, the veterinarians also made it clear that pedestrians will be punished if they do not fulfill the designated activity. Physical and verbal aggressions to animals will be reason for expulsion from the reality show.

Who also slept during the distance class was Jojo Todynho in the previous edition. The funkeira, however, rarely caused punishment during their stay at A Fazenda 12.

animal rules

The initial 20 pedestrians learned what not to do while treating the animals to avoid collective punishment and damage to the animals. One of the main rules is not to give more food than recommended, nor to give any food besides the ration. Participants also cannot go down to the animal area with food or drink.

When cleaning, the confined need to pay attention to utensils so as not to use, for example, the cleaning shovel to feed the animals and vice versa. Pedestrians must always wear wellies in the animal area, even if they are not fulfilling any function.

Each week, it will be up to the farmer to delegate the tasks. Pawns cannot repeat the same function until everyone has gone through that activity. In addition, every day will have sound warnings for the time of care for each animal. If the schedule is broken twice, the third signal will be to warn of a punishment received.

Each worker must carry out their own task with the help of only the farmer or the residents of the bay. If the participant does not attend the activity at the correct time, only the farmer can replace him. If the task is not fulfilled, all those confined will be punished.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

