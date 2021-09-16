RJ Police arrest 32 in operation against loan sharks network | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro Civil Police started this Thursday (16) the Abacus Operation , against the largest network of loan sharks in the state. From Rio de Janeiro, the gang spread across the country and opened 70 extortion offices in at least four more states — Ceará, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

Until the last update of this article, 32 people had been arrested. Agents from the 76th DP (Niterói) and specialized police stations went out to fulfill a total of 65 arrest warrants and 63 search and seizure warrants.

According to investigations, the gang extorted BRL 70 million from the victims over the past four years and hasn’t even stopped the pandemic.

In many cases, criminals collected loans that had never been made or continued to demand more money even after the debt was supposedly paid. Interest reached 30% per month.

1 of 4 Police break into a house in Ceará during Operation Ábaco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Police break into a house in Ceará during Operation Ábaco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

‘Outsourced’ threats

With detailed information obtained from consultation sites, the criminal group, by telephone, always threatened victims with great aggressiveness. Relatives and neighbors also received blackmail calls.

“Large loan shark offices in Rio outsourced the service, passing the part of the collection, the extortion, to a specialized group”, said the delegate Luiz Henrique Marques.

“This group operated throughout RJ and made the lives of people who borrowed money a real terror”, he amended.

The head of the scheme, according to the police, is Guilherme Andrade Aguiar, O noodle. He was already in jail, but, even inside the jail, he kept giving orders to his cronies.

Tactics to lose the police

To make the investigation more difficult, criminals frequently replaced cell phones in order to avoid phone interceptions. They also changed offices constantly, used scouts to observe police movements and used the names of legal entities.

Throughout the investigations, others nine members of the scheme were arrested by police officers from the Niterói police station in different cities in Rio. Three of them had more than 15 arrest warrants, each.

Suspects will face extortion, criminal organization, money laundering and crimes against the popular economy.

The action mobilized an operational staff of more than 200 agents of the Civil Police of Rio and with the participation of the civil police of the States of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and Ceará, who support the Civil Police teams of Rio that traveled to those states.