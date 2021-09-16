RMP: Flamengo and Atletico-MG will decide the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores – 16/09/2021

Flamengo and Atlético-MG guaranteed themselves in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, with both winning their two quarter-final games against Grêmio and Fluminense, respectively, and may only meet in the competition in the final, as Rubro-negro faces the Athletico-PR, while Galo will face Fortaleza.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado bets on a final between the two clubs that have the most starred squads in Brazilian football in the Copa do Brasil and believes that the same should happen in Libertadores, with Atlético-MG and Flamengo deciding the two titles in the cups, remembering that they will face from next week Palmeiras and Barcelona de Guayaquil, respectively, besides being in the fight in the Brazilian Championship.

“Flamengo and Atlético-MG are at a level above everyone else and I’ll say more, with all due respect to Athletico-PR and Fortaleza, this final of the Copa do Brasil will be Flamengo and Atlético-MG, as it very likely will also be the Libertadores final, are the two best teams in Brazil,” says Renato.

The journalist does not believe that Fortaleza and Athletico-PR can prevail in two games in the semifinals, even if they are well organized opponents, like the team led by Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, which is the surprise of the current season.

“In two games I don’t believe, Fortaleza even defeated Atlético-MG in the turn of the Brazilian Championship in Mineirão, but in two games the best team usually prevails. In just one game, you suddenly manage to hold on, but in two games I can’t see Flamengo being eliminated by Athletico-PR or Atlético-MG being eliminated by Fortaleza”, says Renato.

“I think it will be the duel of the best teams in Brazil at the end of the Copa do Brasil and before that, the final of the Libertadores is before the finals of the Copa do Brasil, before that I think they will already decide the Libertadores as well,” he concludes. .