RMP: Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro remain in Brazilian football – Renato Maurício Prado

Shall we speak frankly? Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro are the best teams and the best squads in Brazil at the moment. Palmeiras is a step down. It is natural, therefore, to imagine that the two will decide, among themselves, the three main titles of the season: the Brazilian, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores.

If in the national championship a lot of water will still roll under the bridge, in the Copa do Brasil and in the Libertadores, direct clashes between the red-black carioca and the alvinegro mineiro, in the finals, are getting closer. Can either of you be considered favorites? I do not think so.

The arrival of Diego Costa to Cuca’s team opens up the possibility of an overwhelming attacking duo with Hulk (his entry, in the second half, against Fluminense, changed the game). Likewise, the hiring of David Luiz and the return of Rodrigo Caio allow Renato’s team to dream of an impregnable defensive duo. Imagine the duel between this foursome!

There are still obstacles on the way: in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo must overcome Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro, Fortaleza. And, in Libertadores, the rubro-negro faces Barcelona de Guayquil and alvinegro, Palmeiras. Are Zebras Possible? Of course. But, mainly, in the Copa do Brasil, it’s hard to imagine that the Vulture from Rio de Janeiro and the Galo from Minas Gerais won’t cross their mustaches in the grand final.

Cuca has been doing an admirable job at Atlético Mineiro and Renato Gaúcho breaks all records in his spectacular start at Flamengo. He has an unbelievable 89.6% success in his first 16 games in charge of the team (14 wins, one draw and one loss). It’s another special confrontation in these finals that get closer and closer.

Forty years later, a great duel is about to repeat itself. In the 80s, Flamengo de Zico, Júnior, Leandro and co. won over Atlético Mineiro de Reinaldo, Éder, Cerezo, Palhinha, etc. Two bulls! And now? There is a huge thirst for revenge on the Minas Gerais side. The next chapters of this exciting novel are promising.

And what about São Paulo?

That story that Paulistinha was the World Cup in São Paulo always smelled like a lot of nonsense. Here’s the result: Muricy cried, everyone was moved and stuff, but after the São Paulo title, São Paulo only disappoints their fans. He won’t dispute anything else in the 2021 season, except to stay in Serie A. Sad.

The bad tongues say that Rogério Ceni is already warming up to reappear in Morumbi. The jokers ask if it’s to take the goal (what a fringe from Volpi!) or Hernan Crespo’s place.

Surgical

Renato Gaúcho hit the bull’s-eye by taking Gabigol and putting Pedro in the second half of a game that was much more fought than played, between the mixed teams of Flamengo and Grêmio. If shirt nine was very nervous, fighting with opponents, the referee and even Felipão, Grêmio coach, the reserve came in lit up and scored the goals that ensured a victory that was not even necessary, but it was important to ensure the high spirits of the group and the coach’s exceptional performance.

Éverton Ribeiro was the star of the game – apparently, he finally brought back the football he had forgotten at Granja Comary. But Pedro shone, Michael also played well again, Thiago Maia showed that he is asking for passage and Matheusinho cannot be Isla’s reserve.

Renato is full of wilds up his sleeve. Just knowing how to use them.

Disappointment

The debut of the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in the Champions League was a great frustration. Of the three, only the Frenchman played well. The Argentine and the Brazilian were indebted. It seems that they still don’t know exactly what their role in Pochettino’s team is. I believe that, naturally, the three superstars will understand each other. But adjustments are still needed.