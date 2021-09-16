RMP: “We will have the first final between Fla and Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil” – 16/09/2021

The semifinals of the Copa do Brasil are defined. Flamengo won both matches against Grêmio and will face Athletico, who left Santos behind. Atlético-MG, winner of the duel against Fluminense, will face Fortaleza, which eliminated São Paulo. Are there any favorites for the tournament decision?

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Isabella Ayami, Renato Maurício Prado, Marluci Martins and José Trajano – the commentators analyzed who is more likely to reach the decision of the competition. Without hesitating, Renato pointed out his favorites.

“We will finally have the first final between Flamengo and Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil. With all my respect to Athletico and Fortaleza, I don’t believe that any of them are a match for Flamengo and Atlético-MG. I think we’re on a straight line. decided for a first final between them. Final that could also be repeated in Libertadores,” said the columnist.

In addition to the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Fla and Galo are also in contention for the Brazilian title. At the moment, the Minas Gerais team leads the competition with 42 points, eight more than the red-black team – which has two games less.

Between the two teams, Marluci pointed out which of them he considers with more chances to win the cups in dispute. “When you have two above-average teams that are playing what Atlético-MG and Flamengo are playing, you have to bet on something else. I’ll stay with the fans and the determination of this Flamengo team and with the boost of spirit that Renato Gaucho can give the players. I think Flamengo has everything to be successful in these competitions and be champion,” he commented.

Trajano also sees the team from Gávea in better conditions than Galo. “Flamengo gives more looks and has more guts, enthusiasm. Sometimes, when Atlético-MG is well marked, they shuffle a little. But it’s a big dog fight. Brazilian football needed that. I think Flamengo has better conditions. , talented players and has been playing for a long time,” he said.

For Renato, Fla and Galo have everything to go down in history if they reach the decisions of the two competitions. “I think Flamengo and Atlético-MG are on course to make two great finals, in the Copa do Brasil and in the Libertadores. The chances of having these two decisions are very high. For me, they are the two best teams in Brazil. one step below them,” he analyzed.

When it came to pointing out a favorite between Fla and Rooster, Renato was indecisive. It’s almost impossible to guarantee who is the favorite. They are two very strong teams and in a great moment. I dare not say. Have you ever wondered if one of them wins all three titles? It would be an unbelievable thing. I don’t see favoritism between Flamengo and Atlético-MG. I see a favoritism for them to reach the final of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, but between the two I think it’s very even,” he added.