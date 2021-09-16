Rodolfo Rodrigues: Antony was the best Brazilian in the Champions debut – 15/09/2021

The first round of the 2021/22 Champions League started with unexpected results (such as Manchester United’s loss to Young Boys, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG draw against Brugge), but also with good victories by favorites like Manchester City (6 x 3 in RB Leipzig), Chelsea (1 x 0 in Zenit), Bayern Munich (3 x 0 in Barcelona), Juventus (3 x 0 in Malmoe), Real Madrid (1 x 0 in Internazionale) and Liverpool ( 3 x 2 in Milan).

In these first 16 games, some Brazilians stood out. Among them, striker Antony, gold medal with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics, who gave 3 assists in Ajax-HOL’s rout over Sporting, 5 x 1, in Lisbon-POR — Uefa counted his pass that deflected, in the 1st goal, as an assistance.

The 21-year-old former São Paulo striker shone in the match, but he wasn’t the best on the field as Ivorian Sébastien Haller made history by scoring 4 goals, becoming the first African to score 4 goals in a single game and the second in history to score 4 goals in a debut match, after Van Basten, with Milan, in 1993.

Another Brazilian who was decisive this Wednesday (15) was forward Rodrygo, who came on 20 minutes into the second half in the match against Inter Milan, in Italy, and scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 44th minute. Vinícius Júnior, in the starting lineup, had a good performance, as well as Éder Militão and Casemiro in the important victory of the merengue team.

In England, Gabriel Jesus entered the final minutes but managed to make his mark, scoring Manchester City’s last goal in a 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig. In his 200th game for the English club, Gabriel Jesus reached the mark of 17 goals for the Champions League, being now the 9th Brazilian with more goals in the competition, alongside Hulk and Willian, but with only 31 games played.

Brazilians with the most goals in the Champions League (1955-2021):

41 Neymar

30 Kaka

27 Rivaldo

25 Jardel

24 Elber

21 Luiz Adriano

18 Juninho Pernambuco

18 Ronaldinho Gaucho

[17] Gabriel Jesus

17 Hulk

17 William

16 Romario

15 Roberto Carlos

15 Roberto Firmino

14 Adrian

14 Ronaldo

In City’s rout, the experienced defensive midfielder Fernandinho started as a starter and reached his 96th game in the competition’s history. Only Roberto Carlos (120), Daniel Alves (111) and Marcelo (99) entered the field more times than him in the Champions League. But Fernandinho broke the record of 15 participations today, being the Brazilian with the most Champions disputed in history, surpassing Maxwell and Marcelo (14 each).

Left-back Alex Sandro was another who had a good performance, with a goal scored in Juventus’ victory over Malmoe by 3-0 away from home. On the other hand, we had some disappointments, such as Neymar, with a lackluster performance in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Brugge, away from home, and Philippe Coutinho, who started on the bench at Barcelona and did little in the 3-0 defeat for Bayern Munich.

