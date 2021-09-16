Rodolfo says he made an appeal to God before being invited to the BBB: ‘I reached a certain despair in my desire for success’ | conversation with bial

“In the mouth of the people, cherry is gum, lipstick, song”, poetizes Pedro Bial in the opening text of the program for Wednesday, 15/9. Respondents are Israel and Rodolff, which topped the charts for months with “Cherry Lipstick”, one of the hits of Big Brother Brazil 2021.
Rodolff he recognizes that his participation in the edition yielded good results for the duo. In the chat, he says that he has suffered for some time with the fact that with each album he conquered new fans, but without reaching the whole country: “Every year when we would record an album, we created an expectation that it would be a turning point for career”, he recalls, “and we were always frustrated”. He reveals that he saw his entry into the most guarded house in Brazil as divine providence:
“I took a walk at sunset and it made me want to pray, ask Him to bless, show some way. I got to a certain despair, let’s say, in the desire for success so that our work had a great level and I said ‘ God, do something there’ [risos]. The next day I woke up and had a message from a Globo casting producer inviting me to participate in the BBB.”
Dupla Israel and Rodolffo talk to Pedro Bial — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The conversation is today, after the Newspaper from Globo.