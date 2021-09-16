Rodriguinho asks for R$ 4.16 million in court for image rights

Midfielder Rodriguinho, now at Bahia, went to court against Cruzeiro and now charges for image rights not paid by Raposa. The player claims R$ 4.16 million in action distributed by the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) last Friday. The information was anticipated by GE and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Rodriguinho signed an image use contract with Cruzeiro by the company RCM Sports and Participações Eireli, of which he is a partner, author of the lawsuit in Minas Gerais.

When he terminated his contract with Cruzeiro, in January of this year, Rodriguinho made an agreement for the celestial club to pay amounts that were late. The commitment signed indicated that Fox would have to pay R$ 2.08 million to the player, an amount divided into 20 installments, with the first due in April of this year. However, the benefits have not been paid since then, which motivated the athlete to seek justice.

The agreement provided that if there was a delay of more than 30 days in the payment of installments, Cruzeiro would suffer a fine of 100% of the amount previously agreed. Therefore, the debt doubled and reached R$ 4.16 million.

Originally, Rodriguinho would receive, from March 2019, the monthly payment of R$ 260 thousand until December 2021. The club does not comment on lawsuits in court.