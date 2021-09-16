Rodriguinho collects more than R million from Cruzeiro in image rights

Rodriguinho collects R$4.16 million from Cruzeiro in image rights (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM DA Press)

the midfielder rodriguinho, of Bahia, filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais charging R$4.16 million of the cruise regarding image rights. The information is from the website ge.globe.

According to the document distributed last Friday, the athlete requires amounts owed to his company, RCM Sports and Eireli Participations. The club failed to comply with the agreement to pay R$2.08 million in 20 monthly installments beginning April 15, 2021.

As there was a delay of more than 30 days, Cruzeiro was subject to the anticipation of all installments and to a 100% fine on top of the outstanding balance.

In mid-August, Rodriguinho had already filed Cruzeiro with the Labor Court. Details of the process are confidential.

In January 2019, the celestial club pledged to pay US$7 million to Pyramids, from Egypt, to hire the shipowner. Of this amount, only $1 million has been paid, and the rest is in trouble at FIFA.

For Cruzeiro, Rodriguinho played 22 games and scored eight goals. In February 2020, he moved to Bahia, for which he has rocked the net 18 times and gave nine assists in 78 matches.