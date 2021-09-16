Rules and documents to withdraw the FGTS and the PIS/Pasep allowance

Two rights that workers with a formal contract have access to are the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) and the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Both have different proposals and rules, but they do not escape the main rule, which is the financial guarantee to workers under the CLT regime.

In the case of the FGTS, it works as a kind of “savings” on behalf of the worker, as the employer is obliged every month to deposit 8% of the worker’s salary in a linked fund account. Which over time can yield a good value to be received in the event of unfair dismissal.

Regarding the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, it is a benefit that works as a kind of “14th salary” paid to workers with an average income of up to two minimum wages per month. The PIS is the acronym for the Social Integration Program, aimed at workers in the private sector, while the Pasep is the acronym for the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program.

All about the FGTS

The FGTS can be withdrawn by the worker in the following situations:

Retirement

Home purchase

To help pay for property purchased through a consortium

To help pay for property financed (by the Housing Finance System)

Dismissal without just cause

Termination by Agreement

Boss’s death and company closure

Termination of a temporary worker’s employment contract

Lack of paid activity for independent workers for 90 days or more

Be 70 years old or older

Serious illnesses (such as AIDS or cancer) of the worker, his wife or child, or in case of terminal stage of any disease

worker death

Termination for reciprocal fault or force majeure

In case of urgent and serious personal need, resulting from rains and floods that have reached the worker’s residence, when the situation is an emergency or public calamity recognized by a federal government decree

When the account remains without deposit for three uninterrupted years

If you are a self-employed worker (without employment relationship, but done through a professional association) and you are suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days

Judicially recognized dependents or heirs after the worker’s death

birthday withdrawal

On Caixa’s website, it is possible to check the alternatives for withdrawing from the FGTS.

How to consult the FGTS balance

The worker can check the FGTS balance in three different ways, through the website, SMS and app, we will explain how to access it through the app, being the easiest way and it can be consulted at any time with your cell phone. Let’s see:

Get the app FGTS on your Android or iOS phone — App Store or Google Play On the app’s home screen, click on “First Access” Read the contract and press “accept” Enter the NIS number and press “Continue” Fill out the form and press “Next” Create the password and click register

Documentation required to withdraw from the FGTS

There are several ways to withdraw the FGTS, each with its specific requirement, however, we will explain how to withdraw the Guarantee Fund in its traditional modality, that is, in case of dismissal, check it out!

The first step to redeem the FGTS is to generate an identification key. This key identifies the end of the employment contract allowing the balance to be redeemed. Thus, the employer must inform Caixa Econômica Federal, where a password will be generated and sent to the worker.

With the key in hand, the worker can withdraw the FGTS through the FGTS application, in this situation it will be enough to inform the bank transfer data, that in up to 5 days the balance will be in the account informed, without the need to go to the branch.

Documentation is requested in case of in-person withdrawal, just take the following documentation:

Personal identification document;

PIS or PASEP or NIS or NIT number;

Submit Original CTPS.

All about the PIS/Pasep salary allowance

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is allowed to workers under the following conditions:

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Earned at most two minimum wages, on average, per month

Has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

It is also necessary that the company where he worked has correctly informed the data to the government.

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage and varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she gets a minimum wage. If you worked a month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of salary m

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS/Pasep?

To find out if you are entitled to the salary bonus, you can consult in the following ways:

PIS (private company worker):

Pasep (public server):

through the Banco do Brasil website

through the telephones of Banco do Brasil’s call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired)

in the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence, formerly DRT.

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep

Private company employees:

With a Citizen Card and registered password: withdrawals can be made at Caixa’s ATMs, lotteries and Caixa Aqui correspondents

Don’t have the Citizen Card? The withdrawal is made at a Caixa branch, with an identification document

Are you an individual account holder at Caixa? The allowance will be deposited directly into the account, if there is a balance above BRL 1 and movement

Public server: