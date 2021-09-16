rural landowners fear undue expropriation

The possibility that the National Indian Foundation (Funai) or other organizations may demand the expropriation of rural areas, at any time, with the pretext that, in the distant past, they could have been occupied by indigenous peoples, has been viewed with concern by representatives of the federal government, state governments and agribusiness.

Should the Federal Supreme Court (STF) change the understanding that the Court itself has followed for at least ten years – that the Indians can only retake land they occupied until the time frame of October 5, 1988, when the Constitution was promulgated – , there may be a flood of illegitimate invasions, also in urban areas, and requests for review of actions already judged in the past. If that happens, only the approval of a bill in Congress can reverse the legal uncertainty.

The trial in the STF had resumed this Wednesday (15), but was suspended after a request for a review by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The Court has already ruled that it will have general repercussion.

In the case under discussion at the STF, Extraordinary Appeal 1,017,365, the Environment Institute (IMA) of Santa Catarina alleges that Xokleng indigenous people illegally occupied part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve. The tribe already has an approved indigenous reserve, with 14 thousand hectares, but, in the last two decades, it started to claim a larger area, which would cover part of the protected area – and which is the responsibility of the Santa Catarina institute, a state agency. At the time, Funai consented and recognized the right of indigenous people to occupy the extended area.

In 2007, the government of Santa Catarina obtained in court the right to repossess ownership after a stretch of the environmental area had been occupied by indigenous people. One of the arguments cited was that the Xokleng did not traditionally occupy the area of ​​the biological reserve, which was created in 1977. After Funai defeats in the first and second instance, the case reached the STF.

So far, only Minister Edson Fachin has voted. The case’s rapporteur, he took a stand against the time frame, even though the STF decided, in about ten processes in the past, to the contrary. Fachin said that because of violence against indigenous peoples, the criterion of “traditional” occupation needs to be adequate to include lands that no longer had the presence of indigenous peoples when the Constitution was enacted.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, adopted the same position. “This attorney general expresses agreement with the departure from the time frame when it is evidently verified that there had already been illicit possession of the Indians’ land. October 5, 1988, the land can be considered as traditionally occupied by them,” he argued.

The Federal Attorney General (AGU), which represents the federal government, argued that only lands traditionally occupied by indigenous peoples in 1988 can be considered as belonging to native peoples. President Jair Bolsonaro has also made statements against the relaxation of the time frame. “If Minister Fachin’s proposal succeeds, the demarcation of new indigenous areas that are equivalent to an entire Southeast region will be proposed. In other words, it’s the end of agribusiness,” he said last week.

Risk to legal security

The IMA, a state agency, is represented in the process by the Attorney General of the State of Santa Catarina. The argument put forward by attorney Alisson de Souza is that, without objective criteria, property owners across the country could be subject to losing their land without compensation. In addition, he claims that the possibility of remarking existing indigenous lands creates uncertainties. Hence, the defense of the time frame. “In addition to being the appropriate constitutional interpretation, this is a criterion that brings a certain objectivity to the issue for both indigenous and non-indigenous people,” he says.

For the prosecutor, the attribution of the final word to Funai, through anthropological reports – as Minister Fachin wants – will bring many uncertainties to property owners in areas claimed by indigenous people. “From the moment you say that the definition depends on a case-by-case analysis, and this analysis takes place through an anthropological assessment, there is the possibility that several other claims are made by the indigenous people”, he criticizes.

The prosecutor also says that the federal government has mechanisms to demarcate new indigenous lands in areas not traditionally occupied by them. In this case, however, the landowners would have to be compensated.

Repercussions for agribusiness

The possibility of changing the time frame also worries rural producers. Industry representatives argue that the rejection of an objective criterion threatens legal predictability for landowners across the country. If the timeframe is not recognized, other areas can be claimed by the indigenous people – potentially, any area, since the native peoples were, for the most part, nomadic and spread throughout the Brazilian territory.

The National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA) is one of the organizations that act in the case as amicus curiae. For the CNA’s head of legal counsel, Rudy Ferraz, maintaining the time frame is important for legal stability. “It is the only constitutional interpretation that manages to conform all the fundamental rights provided for in the Charter of the Republic, seeking legal security, stability of social relations in the country and a peaceful solution to disputes”, he says.

The CNA representative also recalls that the STF itself has already recognized the validity of the time frame in previous judgments. A change of position now, he says, would send a worrying signal to landowners. “The greatest consequence is to establish legal security and land peace based on the constitutional interpretation consolidated for more than a decade by the Federal Supreme Court, safeguarding the property right and the right of usufruct of the Indians, which will provide social harmony”, argues.

According to Ferraz, the consequences of rejecting the time frame extend to urban areas, as indigenous peoples can claim areas that today belong to cities – even if they have not occupied these regions for decades. Without a rule that clearly defines the criteria for “traditional occupation”, he says, what remains is the FUNAI anthropologists’ discretion to decide on the presence of indigenous communities in a given region. If taken to an extreme, the criterion of traditional presence applies, for example, to the current city of São Paulo, founded in a territory of the Guaianase Indians.

The report also sought out Funai and the Indigenous Missionary Council (an entity that was also heard by the Supreme Court and that opposes the timeframe), but got no response.

Bill on the time frame

A bill presented in 2007 in the Chamber of Deputies also tries to resolve the impasse. The text proposes that the 1988 timeframe be reaffirmed in the law to avoid disputes. After years without proceeding, the proposal was resumed and, in June of this year, approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. There were 40 votes in favor and 21 against.

Even if the text advances and also receives the approval of the plenary of the Chamber and the Senate, however, there are questions about the effectiveness of the measure, since it would probably already come into force after the STF decided on the timeframe. The Attorney of the Republic Marcia Zollinger, from the Chamber of Indigenous Populations of the Federal Public Ministry, has already stated that the proposal violates the Constitution.