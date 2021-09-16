Sabrina Sato shows Zoe going to school: “how cute”

The presenter, Sabrina Sato, registered her daughter ready for school

the presenter Sabrina Sato delighted fans by sharing a cute photo with her daughter. The little one Zoe, two years and nine months, is the result of his relationship with the actor Duda Nagle. The two have been together since 2016.

The famous mom showed Zoe ready to study! The girl only started attending school in the second half of this year. As soon as she accompanied her daughter on her first day of school, the presenter was moved.

At the time, Sabrina shared the experience. “Guys, my daughter is not a baby anymore, I can’t believe it! There is no way for us not to feel guilty, because she is two years old, but at the same time we need to work and I also want her to spend time with other children”, she reported on her social networks.

This Tuesday morning (14), Sabrina Sato enchanted again. She shared a click made with her daughter in front of a mirror. In it, the little one appears wearing lollipops dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Zoe oozes charisma and even blows a kiss for the camera. Right behind the beautiful student, it is possible to see the mother pulling the girl’s backpack. “And let’s go to school”, he wrote Sabrina Sato.

Netizens melted for the little girl! “I can’t take it with Zoe,” said one person. Another said: “very well! How beautiful, a little girl staying at the school alone”. Another observed: “what a cute, most beautiful thing”.

A fan also praised: “this student is very beautiful”. Another said: “a grace of a girl”. While a netizen praised: “I follow her, Zoe is very smart. The little doll really grew”.

Many people also remembered the benefits of socializing in schools. “Great! Living with other children of the same age makes a lot of difference”, pointed out one fan. Another assured: “as she is very friendly, happy and communicative, she must be cultivating many friends”.

