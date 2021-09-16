Samara Felippo: ‘A little friend of hers called her a boring nigga’ | From them

Reproduction/Instagram Samara Felippo and her daughter Lara

Samara Felippo told in a live held on Monday, 13, about the episode of racism that her daughter Lara, 8, suffered at school. The actress has been talking for some years about anti-racist upbringing and how she herself had to deconstruct herself to adequately support her daughters. On other occasions, Samara has shared episodes of racism that her daughters have experienced involving her Afro hair. This time, the actress says that Lara reported racist speeches she received from a school friend.

In a conversation with actress Carolinie Figueiredo and writer Thainá Briggs, author of the book “Black Mothers – Solo Maternity and Doridade”, Samara remembers when her daughter reported that “a little friend of hers called her a boring black girl. ‘Oh, you boring black girl. .'” She says she found out that this had happened a week ago and Lara had kept it silent.

“It gave me a momentary tachycardia, and I said: ‘Daughter, is everything okay? How did you receive this? You need to talk to the teacher right away, because the white boy there who spoke can’t repeat that. He has to learn that that’s a crime,'” recalled Samara. She said that she sent an email to the school both to report the case of racism and to avoid new episodes. The institution responded that it called the parents and the boy for a conversation.

At the end of the live, Samara remembers how shaken she was by the whole situation, even knowing how strong her daughter is. “I said: ‘are you alright my love, is everything alright? Are you offended, humiliated?’ She replied: ‘no, Mom, I was just too embarrassed to speak at the time.’ I said: ‘but you have to speak up right away, not only for this faculty to know, to be able to deal with the racist situation, but for this boy to learn too.'”