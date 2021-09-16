Sammy is hospitalized with severe pain in his arm and is not expected to be discharged

Sammy Lee, Pyong Lee’s ex-wife, was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, this morning after experiencing severe pain in his arm. The 23-year-old digital influencer underwent a series of tests in which multiple hernias and acute nerve inflammation were detected.

The frame recalls the history of Sammy’s mother, who died of breast cancer in July, informed the team’s advisors, in a statement. According to the team, surgical intervention will not be necessary.

“After going through a series of tests, multiple hernias and acute inflammation of the nerve were detected, similar to the history of his mother, who had just died of breast cancer in July of this year”, says the note.

“It takes a period of hospitalization and physiotherapy, with no prediction of discharge. Dealing with anxiety, stress and depression, Sammy has been in psychiatric treatment for a few weeks, making use of prescription drugs,” the statement added.

On Instagram, Sammy posted a photo at the hospital and thanked her for messages of support. “Angels, thank you for all your prayers and loving messages! I’m hospitalized and as soon as I get better I’ll come talk to you.”

end of marriage

Sammy announced the end of his marriage to Pyong Lee in July. The relationship came to an end after the hypnotist was shown lying in bed next to Antonela Avellaneda in the call for the reality show “Ilha Record”.

“I ask for empathy and respect for my pain. Losing my mother and the end of my marriage is being difficult on a level that I won’t even be able to explain here,” asked the influencer the day after the announcement of the separation.

Last month, in an interview with the podcast “PodDelas”, Sammy reported the depressive crises.