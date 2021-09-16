Sammy Lee, ex from Pyong, is rushed to hospital in São Paulo

The digital influencer Sammy Lee, 23, was rushed to the Hospital Albert Einstein, in the south of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th). The ex-wife of illusionist Pyong Lee, 28, she sought medical attention after experiencing severe pain in her left arm.

After undergoing a series of tests, multiple hernias were detected, in addition to an acute inflammation of the nerve. According to the influencer’s press office, the picture is similar to that of her mother, who died in July this year from breast cancer.

“The condition is not surgical, but a period of hospitalization and physiotherapy is necessary”, says his team. She still has no forecast for a rise.

Sammy has also been using prescription drugs, as he has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for a few weeks. She has been struggling with anxiety, stress and depression.

The influencer is the mother of little Jake, one year old, the result of her relationship with Pyong. In July, she announced the end of the marriage after the release of a teaser of the program Ilha Record implying that her husband had betrayed her during the recordings.

However, when the reality show aired, it was shown that he had resisted the attacks of Argentine Antonela Avellaneda, 38, during confinement. Even so, Pyong and Sammy remained separate.