Sammy Lee is admitted after discovery of multiple hernias and acute inflammation

Sammy Lee she was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th), after experiencing severe pain in her arm. After examinations, multiple hernias and acute nerve inflammation were found. The information is from Who.

“The picture is not surgical, but a period of hospitalization and physiotherapy is necessary, with no expected discharge,” said the influencer’s press office.

Also according to the statement, Sammy has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for a few weeks, dealing with anxiety, stress and depression. Recently, the influencer announced the end of her marriage to the hypnotist Pyong Lee.

“She is dealing with anxiety, stress and depression. Sammy has been in psychiatric treatment for a few weeks, making use of prescription drugs,” said his staff.

On Wednesday night, the influencer published a photo in her Instagram stories in which it is possible to see her arm in a hospital bed, with an intravenous needle.

“Angels, thank you for all your prayers and loving messages! I’ve been hospitalized since yesterday, as soon as I get better I come here to talk to you”, said the influencer in the caption.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach