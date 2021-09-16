Santos goes to court and charges R$ 5 million from former president – 09/15/2021

Santos went to court against former president Modesto Roma Júnior to charge the sum of R$ 5 million, for alleged damages caused by the top hat while he was in charge of the club.

The action, to which the column had access, reached the courts of São Paulo in recent days. And, on Wednesday (15), judge Joel Birollo Mandelli gave the official 15 days to contest the action.

In the process, Santos says that Modesto, while president of the club, acted for his own benefit or that of third parties, as well as acting negligently, mainly on the collection of taxes, generating serious losses.

The current management of the club estimates that the Santos coffers had damages amounting to R$ 5 million. Therefore, he asked for a survey of the top hat’s assets, to ensure compensation for the alleged damages.

Santos also requested the issuance of official letters to the Federal Revenue to provide copies of the former president’s income tax returns for the past five years.

Modesto told the column that he has not yet been named in the lawsuit and was asked to talk to his lawyer before officially taking a stand. The report will be updated as soon as the manager wants.

This Tuesday (14), Santos was eliminated by Athletico-PR from the Copa do Brasil.