São Paulo and Daniel Alves advance by contract termination; see how much team will have to pay the athlete and how it will be done

São Paulo and Daniel Alves advanced between last Wednesday and this Thursday in talks to be carried out the right-back’s contract termination with the São Paulo club.

According to the ESPN Brazil, the situation has been handled by Tricolor’s legal and financial departments. The negotiation progressed and an agreement was aligned between the parties, but it has not yet been signed.

The terms will be presented this Thursday to Dani Alves, and the expectation of sources heard in the Morumbi team is that the situation is resolved as soon as possible.

According to the report, the agreement provides for the payment of BRL 18 million to which Alves is already entitled, plus half of all the rest he would have to receive by the final theorist of his contract, in December 2022.

As soon as the athlete’s relationship with São Paulo is finalized, he would start receiving the amount from January 2022, with the amount being paid in installments over several years.

The estimate is that São Paulo will pay BRL 30 million in the agreement. This amount would be condensed into a single “cake” and split over several years, with Dani Alves receiving a monthly amount.

If the player accepts these terms, he can terminate his contract and then is free to look for another club to play in 2021.

As the application deadline for the Brazilian championship ends on September 24th, this makes it possible, for example, for him to be hired by another team from Serie A, as he has not yet played seven games for São Paulo in the competition.

Behind the scenes, their representatives also try to reach a solution as soon as possible, so that the veteran can move forward in his career.