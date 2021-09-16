São Paulo and Daniel Alves terminate contract

Daniel Alves intends to get a job as soon as possible, so as not to lose space in the Brazilian national team (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

A meeting between representatives of São Paulo and Daniel Alves ended around 22:30 on Wednesday, which sealed the termination of the contract between the parties – the bond would only end in December 2022. In this way, the full-back is free to close with Flamengo, Palm trees or whoever you want.

O Blog found that the break will guarantee a millionaire economy to the Tricolor. Including current debts and salary, gloves, 13th and vacations until the end of the contract, liabilities were close to R$56 million.

Daniel Alves will receive 100% of the R$ 15 million outstanding in gloves (a prize for signing the contract) and managed to include a small part of what he would be entitled to in the remaining 16 months of the agreement. Important: payment will be made in installments from January 2022.

The other R$ 6 million outstanding in relation to commissions from Daniel Alves’ businessmen did not enter into the agreement. The official termination announcement is scheduled for this Thursday.

In recent days, the Olympic champion was offered to Palmeiras and Flamengo. In Verdão, things didn’t progress. At Rubro-Negro, there are ongoing conversations.