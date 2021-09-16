São Paulo eliminations in the season have similar scripts

São Paulo said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday (15th), after losing 3-1 to Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. In a match marked by the dominance of the home team, the Tricolor Paulista was eliminated from the competition in a peculiar way, referring to a recent episode.

The elimination route against Fortaleza was very similar to the elimination for Palmeiras, in the Copa Libertadores, still in August.

In both disputes, the first game ended in a draw and the second game was marked by the dominance of the opposing team, but the common points make the situation even more curious.

At first, the two eliminations took place in the quarter-finals. On both occasions, São Paulo started the duel at home and was eliminated as a visitor

At Libertadores, on August 10, Tricolor received Palmeiras for the first leg of the quarterfinals. In a more balanced match, São Paulo opened the scoring at a time when they did not dominate the actions. After scoring the goal, Tricolor backed off and ended up taking the tie with a failure by Tiago Volpi.

In the Copa do Brasil, on August 25, São Paulo hosted Fortaleza for the first leg of the quarterfinals. The match had a certain balance and, when Fortaleza was more dominant, the Tricolor from São Paulo opened the scoring. The difference between the two games is that, against Leão, the Morumbi team came to open 2-0. However, just like in Libertadores, Tricolor conceded the tie in the end, with the goal that started the opponent’s reaction being scored in a failure of goalkeeper Tiago Volpi.

The lap games in both competitions were also very similar. In both matches, São Paulo trailed in the first half, again in a failure by Tiago Volpi’s goalkeeper.

In both games, Tricolor even conceded two more goals, in the second half, getting a score of 3-0. The difference, however, is that, in the final minutes of the game against Fortaleza, Gabriel Sara scored a goal and ended the match 3-1. Both matches were marked by the dominance of the home team.

With the eliminations, the only competition that São Paulo still competes in this season is the Brasileirão, where they are in a delicate situation. Currently in 16th place, Tricolor is just one point ahead of the Z4 first team.

The team’s next match is next Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at Morumbi, against Atlético-GO, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.