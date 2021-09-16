Sarah Poncio confirms end of marriage with Jonathan Couto

Digital influencer Sarah Poncio confirmed for the first time that she is separated from singer Jonathan Couto. Through a post on her social networks, the redhead declared that she is single. Saulo Poncio’s sister opened a question box on her Instagram profile to interact with her followers.

Through a dynamic where the digital influencer answered whether her fans’ questions were “true” or “a lie”, a follower wanted to know “Are you single?”, Sarah Poncio replied: “Truth”. In another interaction, a follower asked: “Are you having a relationship with someone?”, “Lie”, denied the blogger.

Jonathan Couto and Sarah Poncio are parents of three children. Rumors about the end of the relationship began at the beginning of the year, when the singer and manager appeared in photos on social networks without wearing a wedding band. The couple had been together for about five years and the troubled relationship was marked by a betrayal of Jonathan with his then sister-in-law Leticia Almeida, who had a relationship with Saulo Poncio, Sarah’s brother.

Although they have never publicly assumed their separation, to date, rumors said that the marriage between Sarah Poncio and Jhonathan Couto would come to an end in April of this year. At the end of August, a possible reconciliation between the couple was speculated. This happened after Sarah congratulated her ex-husband on his birthday. With a black and white photo showing the model along with a cake, the redhead wrote: “Happy birthday daddy we love you forever”.

Continues after advertising

Another factor that added to speculations of a possible reconciliation between the former couple happened when Jonathan published a statement to Sarah on his social networks. Last July 7, it was the entrepreneur’s turn to use his social networks to congratulate his ex, Sarah Poncio.

“…Many waters could not quench love, nor rivers drown it; even if someone gave all the possessions in his house for love, he would be utterly despised… Ct 8.7”, wrote Jonathan declaring his love for the redhead on her birthday: “Congratulations @Sarah love u forever”.

The businessman revealed at the time, through stories, that he would have traveled to Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate the date with Sarah, who was on the North American continent to be with her parents, who were seeking rest in the country. The blogger’s parents even separated a few months after the leisure trip.

Pastor and businessman Márcio Poncio announced the end of the relationship: “I fought with all my strength so that it wouldn’t come to that point. I know that many homes are being broken up and I would have to set an example of resistance and overcoming, but that was not the case. I love my wife more than anything in this life (God knows). I don’t know if I’ll survive without her, but the way we were, it wasn’t possible to continue anymore”, he started saying.

“There was no carnal betrayal, perhaps a betrayal of our covenant to live together in any circumstances of life, and that has been broken, trust, complicity, hope and companionship no longer exist. I am very sorry, I am and I will be very sad, perhaps to death for this. I don’t know if I’ll make it or bear it, I ask you to pray for this once beautiful and happy couple,” finished the father of Sarah Poncio and Saulo Poncio on social networks.

Sarah Poncio denies she is in any relationship (Reproduction)