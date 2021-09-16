Sasha Meneghel talks about married life in Vogue Bride – Vogue

+



Sasha (Photos: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion direction: Pedro Sales; Fashion editor: Rita Lazzarotti; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Creative direction: Marcelo Jarosz; Art direction: Júlia Filgueiras; Fashion production: Fred Rocha, Maria Tereza Coen and Amanda Gaio (NY))

In July 1998, the birth of the only daughter of Xuxa Meneghel, one of the most famous TV hosts in Brazil, was reported in Jornal Nacional. Now 23 years old, Sasha is already a woman (although she still has a girlish touch) who is treading her own path: she graduated in fashion from the Parsons School of Design, in New York, became a reference in style for the her 8 million Instagram followers and is married.

The stylist and model made official the union with singer João Figueiredo, 21, at her mother’s house, in Angra dos Reis (RJ), in an intimate ceremony that brought together parents, siblings and a few friends (check everything in the article under the moonlight, on page 80). But Sasha’s story with John actually began with a genuine friendship that evolved into a great love.

It was at the launch of a collection signed by her for a jewelry brand that they saw each other for the first time. The singer accompanied actress Bruna Marquezine, a mutual friend between them. They then started to meet in religious cells, but became even closer on a missionary trip to Angola to carry out social work, in August 2019. “We became very friends, nothing more, and we were cultivating this relationship”, he says. Sasha, adding that they started talking to each other every day. They had the opportunity to see themselves again in an engagement of the singer in the US. After the trip, they realized they had a different kind of feeling for each other. “I started calling him ‘little brother’ so as not to ruin what we were building,” he says. “He threw me there for the friend zone”, he jokes.

But João decided to open up and Sasha responded, following the advice his mother always gave: be transparent. Despite being together in December, the official dating request was missing. “Are old fashioned, so we wanted to have a symbolic moment.” He came in February 2020, also in Angra, with music made especially for the stylist – whose eyes shine just from counting. Sasha was also proposed there in November of the same year. On the day, they recorded the video for the single “De 1 até 3” by João, in which she helped behind the scenes. “In the last scene, he already had the ring in his pocket. Then he started hugging me and wouldn’t let go anymore.” At the sound of the song “Cuidando de Você”, by Marcos Almeida, João knelt down. The moment was sealed with the couple diving into the sea.

After signing the papers in civil, in May, they chose the 22nd (date on which the first kiss happened) of the same month to celebrate the union. They say they don’t care about the questioning of getting married too young. “Why postpone what we already had conviction? We were already in a partnership, the pandemic made us get very close”, comments João, who is from São Paulo and spent a month at Xuxa’s house, in Rio, during social isolation in 2020. “I’ve always heard that mother-in-law is difficult , but on the contrary, I think I was very blessed. She respects our space a lot.”

This is just an excerpt from the interview with Sasha that you can see in full on the pages of Vogue Bride 2021. The edition is already available at supermarket chains St. Marche and Zaffari and at the best newsstands.

