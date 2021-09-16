Schumacher’s wife cries when talking about the health of the ex-pilot in a documentary: ‘I miss him every day’

Corinna Schumacher couldn’t hold back her tears during her testimony for the documentary about the seven-time Formula 1 world champion from Netflix. The ex-pilot’s wife cried explaining the German’s state of health.

Together since 1995, the couple has two children: Gina-Maria Schumacher (24 years old) and pilot Mick Schumacher (22 years old). After the accident that left the ex-pilot totally incapable, Corinna started to manage her husband’s personal life. Schumacher suffered a ski fall while on vacation in 2013.

When reporting how she deals with her husband’s current state, Corrina said that she misses Schumi “every day”. Despite the report after so long without news from the German, his partner did not give more details about the conditions or limitations that the husband goes through every day.

“Michael is still here, different, but he’s here. He still shows me how strong he is on a daily basis,” he said.

About the accident, Corinna considered that Schumacher was the victim of bad luck, even more after all the dangers suffered by the former driver on the F1 tracks.

“We always came out safe from his runs, which always made me sure he had some guardian angels working for him (…) It never occurred to me that nothing else could happen to Michael. It was just bad luck, all the bad luck one could have in life”, he lamented.

“We try to go on as a family, as Michael has always liked and continues to enjoy. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make sure he’s comfortable,” said Corinna about the family routine.

