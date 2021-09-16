Second largest freighter in the world lands in Confins with 51.5 ton equipment | Minas Gerais

The Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, received, this Thursday morning (16), the Antonov AN-124 aircraft, the second largest freighter in the world. The plane carries a 51.5 ton equipment from the Anglo American mining company.

It is the first time, during the seven years of the terminal’s concession, that this aircraft lands in the terminal, according to BH Airport.

1 of 2 Antonov AN-124 supports up to 150 tons — Photo: TV Globo Reproduction Antonov AN-124 supports up to 150 tons — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

The Antonov AN-124 is 69 meters long and 73 meters wide and supports a maximum weight of 150 tons.

To give you an idea, the Airbus A320, a commercial passenger aircraft, is 44.51 meters long and 35.8 meters wide and supports a maximum of 89 tons.

2 of 2 Comparison between the freighter and a commercial aircraft — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Comparison between the freighter and a commercial aircraft — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

According to Anglo American, the equipment transported on the Antonov is a trunnion, part that composes the ball mill. The trunnion is responsible for supporting the slurry load, the grinding body and the weight of the mill itself and is used in one of the stages of the iron ore reduction process.

The plane left Germany, passed through Cape Verde and landed in Confins. The equipment will leave the airport, pass through the municipalities of Curvelo, Datas and Serro and through MG-010 until it arrives in Conceição do Mato Dentro, in the Central region of Minas Gerais, where the mining plant is located..

“Super Cranes” will be needed to lift the trunnion and install it on site.

According to the mining company, the transportation of the piece required specific licenses from the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). There will be no traffic bans.