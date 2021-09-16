Security cameras may reveal details about the death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo – Photos

The São Paulo police are working to discover whether actor Luiz Carlos Araújo was or was not the victim of a murder. He was found dead in the apartment he lived in, in the center of the capital. The property was locked from the inside, but there was a black bag over the victim’s head. the team of City Alert talked to a bomb witness; follow up! Playback/RecordTV

Luiz Carlos was found dead last Saturday (11), in his apartment in Santa Ifigênia, central São Paulo. The actor’s body was on the bed with a black bag on his head Playback/RecordTV

According to information, inside the apartment were found scattered security cameras, including in Luiz’s room Playback/RecordTV

According to witnesses, the actor’s apartment had already been broken into by drug users and some of his belongings were stolen Playback/RecordTV

The property was locked from the inside, that’s why the police suspect that the criminal may have fled through the back of the apartment. Playback/RecordTV

According to the employee at the parking lot behind the building, an atypical scene drew attention last Sunday (12). “I was pulling the car to the back [do estacionamento], he [suspeito] jumped from up there [telhado do apartamento] and came crouching“. Playback/RecordTV

In testimony, the actor’s best friend told him he didn’t have depression or some psychological problem that could lead him to take his own life Playback/RecordTV

A person close to Luiz claimed that he went through a troubled breakup. Neighbors said that the police even broke up a fight between the couple. Playback/RecordTV

Every afternoon Luiz came back from the gym accompanied by a friend. What intrigues investigators is that this person who accompanied him no longer appeared to testify Playback/RecordTV

Luiz worked in soap operas, sang and also acted in theater. At the height of the pandemic, he visited hospital patients Playback/RecordTV