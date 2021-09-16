Security cameras may reveal details about the death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo – Photos

The São Paulo police are working to discover whether actor Luiz Carlos Araújo was or was not the victim of a murder. He was found dead in the apartment he lived in, in the center of the capital. The property was locked from the inside, but there was a black bag over the victim’s head. the team of City Alert talked to a bomb witness; follow up!
Luiz Carlos was found dead last Saturday (11), in his apartment in Santa Ifigênia, central São Paulo. The actor’s body was on the bed with a black bag on his head
According to information, inside the apartment were found scattered security cameras, including in Luiz’s room
According to witnesses, the actor’s apartment had already been broken into by drug users and some of his belongings were stolen
The property was locked from the inside, that’s why the police suspect that the criminal may have fled through the back of the apartment.
According to the employee at the parking lot behind the building, an atypical scene drew attention last Sunday (12). “I was pulling the car to the back [do estacionamento], he [suspeito] jumped from up there [telhado do apartamento] and came crouching“.
In testimony, the actor’s best friend told him he didn’t have depression or some psychological problem that could lead him to take his own life
A person close to Luiz claimed that he went through a troubled breakup. Neighbors said that the police even broke up a fight between the couple.
Every afternoon Luiz came back from the gym accompanied by a friend. What intrigues investigators is that this person who accompanied him no longer appeared to testify
Luiz worked in soap operas, sang and also acted in theater. At the height of the pandemic, he visited hospital patients
Now, the police investigate the security cameras at the actor’s property and those in the parking lot that give access to the back of the apartment.
