See how Gui Araujo won the Farmer’s Test – Photos

The first Farmer’s Test , which took place last Wednesday (15th), required agility and concentration, in addition to testing the competitors’ aim. Gui Araujo won the dispute against Aline Mineiro, Erasmo Viana and Mileide Mihaile and won the desired hat from thirst. Check out how the activity went!

The quartet of competitors was formed during the night. The selection took place among pedestrians who were sleeping at headquarters in a activity in “one left” format. Aline Mineiro, Erasmo Viana, Gui Araujo and Mileide Mihaile did better in the task and secured their spots to compete for the position of Farmer

The test was divided into two phrases . In the first part, with a shovel, each pawn needed to pick up 14 rings that were hoisted

With a lot of concentration, you had to place them on a vertical panel. The three fastest pawns would qualify for the second part of the dynamic

Mileid it ended the task last and did not continue in the dispute

In the second phase, Aline, Bill and Erasmo needed to prove that they are good at aim and throwing rings on 10 shovels to form the word “Farmer”

After moments of tension and a lot of running, Gui Araujo concluded the activity in first place and guaranteed the Hat of Farmer. How will the entrepreneur’s mandate be?

