See how Messi, Neymar and Mbappé played the 1st game together

In the first game of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé together, the powerful PSG only drew with Club Brugge, this afternoon, for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain came out ahead, but allowed a 1-1 draw against the Belgian team at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The MNM trio had little harmony on their debut and the best chance came with Messi, who hit a ball on the crossbar. With the stars lacking ideal rapport, it fell to Ander Herrera to score for PSG after a good assist from Mbappé, who was replaced with foot pain. Vanaken evened the score for Brugge before the break.

With the result, PSG and Brugge add one point each in Group A of the Champions League. Manchester City beat RB Leipzig and lead the way.

The teams return to the field for the Champions in two weeks. PSG face Manchester City in the Park of Princes, while Brugge visit RB Leipzig.

Trio MNM has its premiere off

Expectations were high, but it wasn’t a brilliant afternoon for Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together. On the contrary. There was little connection between the three stars of the PSG attack. The best chance was for Messi, still in the first half. The Argentine hit a ball on the crossbar.

Furthermore, the debut of the MNM trio was short-lived. 50 minutes to be exact. Mbappé, who provided a good assist for Herrera’s goal, was substituted five minutes into the second half after complaining of foot pain. In the Frenchman’s place, the Argentine Icardi entered.

Herrera brand, but Brugge react fast

It looked like it would be a smooth victory for PSG. The French team came out ahead with Ander Herrera in the 15th minute of the first half, when the Spaniard took advantage of a cross from the left and hit hard to open the scoring. But shortly afterwards the plot turned. Delay Brugge reacted and got equal in the 26th minute, with Vanaken. the midfielder Belgian had a detour in Kimpembe after submission to secure a tie.

With equality, the scenario changed. Brugge, even, was brave and showed that they could have come to the turn. On more than one occasion, the home team gave work to goalkeeper Keylor Navas. In the end, he saw PSG grow, but still held the tie.

Messi stops at the crossbar

It wasn’t this time that Messi scored his first goal for PSG. The Argentine ace tried, it’s true, and came close when he hit the crossbar after a pass by Neymar in the middle of the first half. But that was it.

In his second game for the Paris team — his first in the Champions League — Messi has yet to show his best form. He played 90 minutes this afternoon, being warned with a yellow card.

And Neymar?

Like Messi, Neymar was also far from the best performance. The Brazilian started off and couldn’t repeat the good games he had alongside the Argentine in Barcelona.

Remember that this was only Neymar’s second game of the season for PSG. He also played on two other occasions for the Brazilian team.